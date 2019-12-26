MULLINS -- Mr. Harry Leverne Freeman, known as Leverne or "Pop," 74, of Mullins passed away December 24, 2019 at McLeod Hospice of Florence after an extended illness.Mr. Freeman was born November 28, 1945 in Marlboro County, a son of Lottie Lee Freeman and the late Roland Edward Freeman. He was a US A veteran, having served in the Vietnam War, a retired United States Postal Service employee, and a member of Millers United Methodist Church.Surviving Mr. Freeman are his Mother, Lottie Lee; two Daughters, Melissa Freeman of Salem, VA and Michelle Freeman (Ray) Forney of Mullins; his Grandchildren: Dylan Forney, A.J. Forney and Ryan Forney; a Brother, Cecil (Hilda) Freeman; a Sister, Helen (Frank) Raspberry; two Nephews, Kenny (Lisa) Freeman and Nick Freeman; three Nieces: Connie (Kenny) Rogers, Shelia (Glenn) Thomas, and Kari Freeman; five great nephews and two great nieces.Mr. Freeman was predeceased by a brother, Edward "E.L." Freeman.The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, December 29 from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.A memorial service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Cox-Collins Funeral Home, with Rev. David Inman officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

