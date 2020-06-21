TIMMONSVILLE -- Manning "Harris" Powers, 65, passed away on June 20, 2020.Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to regulations with COVID 19, a drop-in visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC

Service information

Jun 23
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
4:00PM
Lake Swamp Baptist Church
6558 Oates Hwy.
Timmonsville, SC 29161
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

