FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Harris Hicks will be 11 AM Saturday in Peoples Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be in Northview Cemetery. He died Monday May 25, 2020. He was born July 1, 1939, in Florence County a son of the late Mabel Zachary and Buster Stewart. He attended the public schools of Florence District One. He worked in the Sanitation department for several years at Merita Bakery until he retired. He then gained a passion for photography and received the nickname "The Picture Man". He was a member of the gospel group "The Gospel Serenadors" and was an active member of the Masonic Lodge-Champion 381. He was preceded in death by The Love of His Life Gloria Mae Hicks of forty two years.Survivors include: four children, Harriett (Gortina) Woods, Timothy Hicks of Florence, SC, Janice and Cynthia Hicks of Bishopville, SC; four grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

