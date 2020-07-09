FLORENCE - Harriett Setzer Hindman, 92, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020.Born in Maiden, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Gladys Setzer. She graduated from Rock Hill High School and Winthrop College. She taught first grade at Jesse Boyd Elementary School in Spartanburg, SC, for 30 years.Harriett was Presbyterian and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Tryon, NC, and Union, SC, where she also taught kindergarten. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg for 40 years and served as a deacon. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence for the past 15 years, and taught children's Sunday school there for many years.She was married to the late Christopher C. Hindman, III, for 59 wonderful years. Harriett is survived by two sons: Christopher C. Hindman, IV, of Spartanburg and Dr. Carey Hindman and his wife, Jill, of Florence. She has four granddaughters: Kristen Gorton (Kristian), Catherine Lucius (Mac), Gresham Grace Hindman, and Madison Anne Hindman, all residing in Florence; and four great-grandchildren: Holden Grace Elliott, Mary Mac Lucius, Harriett Love Lucius, and Alden Christopher Gorton.Harriett never met a stranger and had the unique ability to make everyone feel special. She greeted everyone with a smile, always displaying warmth and genuine concern. She was the ideal wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private graveside service directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Avenue, Florence, SC 29501.The family would like to thank the staff of MUSC-Florence and McLeod Hospice for their loving care. They would also like to thank Ethel Davis, Dianne Graham, and Jill Neal for their loving care.
