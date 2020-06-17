MULLINS -- Harriet Jo Sanders, 78, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her farm in Mullins, S.C., surrounded by her children. Born on May 12th, 1942, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Anderson of Lawton, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her beloved Freddie, husband of 49 years, parents Ethel Hughes Anderson and Harry Anderson, and brother Andy Anderson. She is survived by three children, Frederick "Freddo" Olsen Sanders, Jr. (wife, Rhonda) of Mullins, SC; Victor Payne Sanders of Mullins, SC; and Susanne DeLoris Baker of Lexington, SC. Her beloved six grandchildren: Derrick Sanders (wife, Annie Jane), Branden (wife, Sarah) Baker, Seth Bass, Tori (husband, Seth) Schneider, Skylar Sanders and Gage Sanders and her great grandchildren Sarah-Kate Baker, Cooper Bass, Haylee Bass, Liam Schneider, Caden Schneider and Mia Schneider. Along with many people she considered family Kevin Grice of Manassas; Virginia, Betty and Donald Ray Turner of Nichols, SC; Wes Daniels of Mullins, SC; and Kumkum Choudhary of Bokaro Steel City, India.Jo was the owner of O'Hara's Restaurant Bed and Breakfast for over 40 years. She currently served on the Mullins City Council and was a member of the Mullins Presbyterian Church. Jo had a passion for many things during her life. She was always known as one of the hardest working women, strong and firm, and was known to never give up or walk away from a fight. If you knew Jo, you also knew she was a pistol- "strong willed," I believe is the polite term. She believed in giving people a chance, a second chance, and sometimes a third. She was truly a champion for the underdog. We know this because we watched her hire people who asked for a job, lend a little cash if it was needed, or simply sit and listen. Mostly YOU had to listen to her. She was painfully honest at times, but all because she loved so hard. Her confidence was most admired. The words "I can't" were not in her vocabulary. She had dreams and she made them come true and it was because of this and countless other reasons that she inspired many people throughout her life. She loved to cook, but more than cooking she enjoyed meeting and making life long friends through her restaurant. She could light up a room, get a laugh from even the most stoic, and was always the life of the party. She had a passion for all animals horses, chickens, ducks, dogs and cats. She leaves behind her beloved Labradoodle and steadfast companion, Sambo, of 12 years. On behalf of our family, we would like to thank each of you for all your support in preparing the barn for her to come home, the food, flowers, cards and prayers. There has been such an outpouring of love that she was able to bask in and was comforted by during her final days a truly beautiful tribute to the life she lived. And although there will forever be an empty space in our hearts with her name on it, it makes our hearts smile knowing that Mom and Dad are together again. Thank you for the amazing care provided by: Patriot Hospice, Heather Haynes, Priscilla Brown, Dr. Carroll and many others. Jo's wishes are that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mullins Recreation Department (1100 Gapway Street, Mullins, SC 29574) or her daughter Susanne's company Turning Pointe Ministry, 501(c) 3 (4732 Augusta Rd, Suite A, Lexington, SC 29073). A graveside service will be held for immediate family on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at Red Hill Cemetery. A drive by visitation will be held at Ohara's Restaurant on Friday, June 19th, 2020 from 12pm-2pm for family and friends to pay their respects. Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins is serving the family at this time. A guestbook is available online at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.com.
