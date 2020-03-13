FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Harold "Mickey" Smalls will be 2 PM Sunday in the Monumental Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Peoples Funeral Service.He died Tuesday March 10, 2020. He was a son of the late Albertus and Pearl Wilson Smalls was born January 31, 1952 in Florence, SC. He was a graduate of Wilson High School, Class of 1970. He was a dedicated and faithful Trustee and member of Monumental Baptist Church. He was a licensed master plumber for Harper Plumbing Company for 12 years and opened his own business as Smalls Plumbing Company until he retired in 2010.Survivors include: his wife of 42 years Elizabeth C. Smalls; two daughters Chrystal (Nathaniel Glenn) Johnson and Keely (Steven) Rush; one son, Harold Mickey Nathaniel (Chelsea) Smalls II; one sister, Thomasina Smalls Harrell; one brother Albertus Smalls, Jr. and five grandchildren. The family is receiving friends at 3626 Gable Terrace, Florence.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Smalls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.