Funeral service for Mr. Harold James Spencer Motley will be conducted 1:00 Pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, with Veterans Honor Guard, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Harold, son of the late Samuel Joseph and Francis Montague Motley was born May 8, 1945 in Jeterville, Virginia. He died on Sunday, December 15, 2019.The family will receive friends at 633 Heathwood Dr., Darlington.

