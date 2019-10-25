SCRANTON -- Harold Milton Miles, Sr. 89, husband of Debe Gaskins Miles, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Mr. Miles was born on March 31, 1930 in Coward, son of the late Clinton Miles and Louise Lewis Miles. He was a graduate of J. C. Lynch High School Class of 1949 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Miles retired from Ragsdale Tobacco Company where he served as Supervisor for 27 years. He later retired from Walmart after 16 years of service. He was a member of Grace and Glory Ministries and a lifelong member of Lake City Lodge AFM #193 for over 50 years. Mr. Miles was an avid outdoorsman who loved to Coon Hunt, fish and trap animals.Surviving are his wife, Debe G. Miles of Scranton; daughter, Adelia "Dee" Sebnick of Florence; son, Harold Milton Miles, Jr. of Lake City; stepdaughter, Amanda H. Meyer of Louisville, KY; stepson, Wayne (Sherry) Matthews of Pamplico; grandchildren, Justin (Cameron) Sebnick, Alexus Sebnick (Ben) Lee, Brittany Miles and Chase Miles; four great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; half-brother, Dave "Porky" McCoy of Dayton, VA. Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his step-son, Joseph Manley Huggins and a sister, Nell Harwell. Funeral services with Military Honors will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton. Burial will be at Hicks Cemetery, Coward. The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Monday, October 28, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, and on Sunday at the home, 963 Owens Drive, Scranton.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.