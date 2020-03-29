Harold Deleon Lee, 84, of Florence, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Mr. Lee was born a son of the late Eddie Victoria Wilkes Lee and Alsom Joseph Lee. He worked as a supervisor with Vulcraft. He also opened Lee Brothers Auto Sales & Repairs, retiring in 2019. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Parnell, who passed away in 2015. Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy "Dot" Welch Lee; daughters, Elizabeth Tapp of McBee and Elaine Collins (Bruce) of Florence; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother, Donald Ashton Lee of Effingham.A private graveside service for the family only will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the service will be streamed live on the Mount Hope Facebook page. Memorials may be made to McLeod Cardiac Rehab, c/o McLeod Health Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551 or on-line at www.mcleodfoundation.orgPlease sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
