PAMPLICO -- Funeral service for Mrs. Gracie Ann Long Spears will be 12 noon Monday, November 4 in the St. Luke AME Church in Johnsonville. Burial will be in the Cornelius Spears Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She was a daughter of the late Robert Long, Sr. and Mrs. Annie Long. She departed her life on October 28, 2019. She was a 1963 graduate of Gibbs High School, Pamplico, SC. She earned her Cosmetology Degree from Denmark Area Trade School, Denmark, SC in 1965. She was converted and joined Mill Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church.She served in several capacities of the various churches her husband pastored. She was member of the Women's Missionary Society, The Ministers Spouses Organization, and The National Council of Negro Women.Survivors include: her husband of 48 years, Reverend Franklin W. Spears of Pamplico, SC; one sister, Rose Lee Spears of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers in-law, Ervin McWhite, Sr. of Pamplico, SC and Mitchell Timmons of Cambria Heights, NY; one sister-in-law, Bernice C. Spears of Pamplico, SC; several nieces and nephews.The family is receiving friends at 1054 E. Seven Mile Road, Pamplico.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.