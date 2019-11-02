PAMPLICO -- Funeral service for Mrs. Gracie Ann Long Spears will be 12 noon Monday, November 4 in the St. Luke AME Church in Johnsonville. Burial will be in the Cornelius Spears Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She was a daughter of the late Robert Long, Sr. and Mrs. Annie Long. She departed her life on October 28, 2019. She was a 1963 graduate of Gibbs High School, Pamplico, SC. She earned her Cosmetology Degree from Denmark Area Trade School, Denmark, SC in 1965. She was converted and joined Mill Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church.She served in several capacities of the various churches her husband pastored. She was member of the Women's Missionary Society, The Ministers Spouses Organization, and The National Council of Negro Women.Survivors include: her husband of 48 years, Reverend Franklin W. Spears of Pamplico, SC; one sister, Rose Lee Spears of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers in-law, Ervin McWhite, Sr. of Pamplico, SC and Mitchell Timmons of Cambria Heights, NY; one sister-in-law, Bernice C. Spears of Pamplico, SC; several nieces and nephews.The family is receiving friends at 1054 E. Seven Mile Road, Pamplico.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.