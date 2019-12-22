MARION -- Grace Brown Rogers passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at MUSC of Florence. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Windell Cecil Rogers, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Johnny Padgett of Chapin, SC, granddaughters, Anna Kathryn Padgett of Murrells Inlet, SC and Eva Blythe Padgett, of North Augusta, SC.She was the daughter of the late Pearlie Thornton and Eva Shaw Brown and predeceased by a brother, P.T. Brown, Jr.Grace was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marion, SC, The Lem Winesett Sunday School Class, Ann Herbert Circle, and Golden Favorites. She retired from Community Newspapers and served as office manager and bookkeeper of the Marion Star Newspaper for over 40 years.She was known to her grandchildren and their friends as "Nana". Grace loved making up funny songs and singing them with friends. She loved smiling and having fun. She was a friend to all, rarely met a stranger and always had a piece of pie for whoever stopped by. Her family and friends were her joy and she will be deeply missed.The family will receive guests at the home, 407 South Main St., Marion, SC. Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 23 at Richardson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 24 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Marion, SC with dinner immediately afterward at First United Methodist in Marion.Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Marion, SC 29571.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
