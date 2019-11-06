CHARLESTON -- Grace Floyd Robinson, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of JC Robinson entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.Grace was born August 17, 1932 in Horry County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Walter B. Floyd and Mattie Roberts Floyd. She received her nursing degree from McLeod Infirmary, Florence, SC. She was a registered nurse for 54 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Harvest Free Medical Clinic, North Charleston, SC with Dr. Freeman and also volunteered with Dr. Dowse Rustin. She was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. She took pride in being a nurse, being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She is survived by her son, James C. Robinson, Jr., (Jessica) of Charleston, SC; three daughters, Teresa R. Connell (Roger) of Spotsylvania, VA, Dianne R. Butts (Jeffrey) of Tallahassee, FL and Pam Robinson of Charleston, SC; sister, Shelby Jean Goude of Columbia, SC; eight grandchildren, Lauren Grace Connell, Jennifer Lynn Connell, Roger "Chip" J. Connell III, Andria Joy Butts, Kevin James Butts, Travis John Butts, Sarah Delaney Robinson and Nolan Joseph Robinson; ten great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Butts, Jameson Butts, Colton Butts, Lincoln Dixon, Annika Dixon, John Shannon, Gavin Shannon, Declan Shannon, Jackson Connell and Finnegan Connell.Memorials may be made to Harvest Free Medical Clinic, 10, 1670 Dry Dock Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
