Gordon Ann Cutter Bird Goebel, 69, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.Ms. Goebel was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Ervin Gordon Cutter and Mary Alma Hicks Cutter. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, a member of the Florence Shag Club, and a former member of the Forget Me Not Garden Club, Friends of the Florence Museum, and UMW of Central United Methodist Church. Ann was the computer lab instructor at Royall Elementary School and genuinely loved sharing her knowledge and love of technology with her students. She loved beauty in all things and was a talented photographer who captured happy memories with family and friends. Ann was a skilled hostess, loving sister, and cherished friend. She always made holidays special with her wonderful fudge recipe and bubbly spirit.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Melvin Wallace Bird, Jr., and William Gordon Bird, husband, Edward L. "Jack" Goebel, PhD, and brother, John F. Cutter.Surviving are her son, John Weston Bird; step-daughter, Britt Alexandria Bird; niece, Mariann Grantham D'Arcangelis (Daniel D'Arcangelis); nephew, Henry F. "Hal" Grantham, IV (Caroline Borowski); great-niece, Isabella Grace Grantham; sister, Mary Alma Cutter (Henry F., III "Grant") Grantham; former husband and dear friend, Wallace Bird.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC, 29501 or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church and at other times in her sister's home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
