TURBEVILLE -- Gloria Phillips Floyd, age 77, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, after an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church, directed by Floyd Funeral Home with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 7 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019.Born in Sumter County she was a daughter of the late Colie Laverne Phillips and Miriam Elaine Thomas Phillips. She was an insurance sales agent and retired from Coker Insurance. She was a member of Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the choir, and a music & fine arts coach for youth. She was a Registered Representative of Securities Management and Research. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Iris Phillips Bilstein; two brothers, Bennett Laverne Phillips and James Byron Phillips.She is survived by two daughters, Karen Floyd (Eric) Coker of Turbeville, Aimee Floyd (Mike) Shute of Oak Ridge, TN; one son, Merritt Lawrence "Rett" (Tina) Floyd, Jr. of Turbeville; one sister, Katherine Dale Phillips of Palm Springs, CA; one brother, Wayne Thomas (Sandra) Phillips of Stockdale, TX; and nine grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Music Department, 1099 Horse Branch Road, Turbeville, SC 29162.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
