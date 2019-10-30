Gloria Jean Newell, 68, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Fernandina Beach, FL, a daughter of Norma Newsom Rowe and the late Joseph H. Rowe. She is also predeceased by her husband, Jack Newell. Jean was a 1969 graduate of Southside High School. She worked and retired from Carolinas Hospital System. She had a great sense of humor and didn't sugar-coat anything. Jean was a supporter of the Innocence Project. She is survived by her mother; two sons, Bill Collins (Christi Hadley) and Joe Collins; four grandchildren, Boyce, Powell, Laurin and Deborah Collins; two sisters, Brenda Truett (Russell) and Beverly Bishop; a brother, Danny Rowe (Janet); a number of nieces and nephews and her canine companion, Jimmy. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Innocence Project, 40 Worth St. #701, New York, NY 10013.

