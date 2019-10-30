Gloria Jean Newell, 68, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Fernandina Beach, FL, a daughter of Norma Newsom Rowe and the late Joseph H. Rowe. She is also predeceased by her husband, Jack Newell. Jean was a 1969 graduate of Southside High School. She worked and retired from Carolinas Hospital System. She had a great sense of humor and didn't sugar-coat anything. Jean was a supporter of the Innocence Project. She is survived by her mother; two sons, Bill Collins (Christi Hadley) and Joe Collins; four grandchildren, Boyce, Powell, Laurin and Deborah Collins; two sisters, Brenda Truett (Russell) and Beverly Bishop; a brother, Danny Rowe (Janet); a number of nieces and nephews and her canine companion, Jimmy. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Innocence Project, 40 Worth St. #701, New York, NY 10013.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.