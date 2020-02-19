TABOR CITY, NC -- Gloria Fowler, age 91, of Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. She was born December 23, 1928 in Albany, GA.She is survived by one son: Anthony Elton Fowler and wife Latrell Porter Fowler of Florence, SC; two grandchildren: Joel Fowler and wife Allison and Jeremiah Fowler and wife Amanda; and seven great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Tabor City Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church.Burial services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the National Cemetery in Florence, SC.A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.