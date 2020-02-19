TABOR CITY, NC -- Gloria Fowler, age 91, of Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. She was born December 23, 1928 in Albany, GA.She is survived by one son: Anthony Elton Fowler and wife Latrell Porter Fowler of Florence, SC; two grandchildren: Joel Fowler and wife Allison and Jeremiah Fowler and wife Amanda; and seven great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Tabor City Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church.Burial services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the National Cemetery in Florence, SC.A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
