FLORENCE Gladys Miller Lewis, wife of Bruce Lewis of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, May 5, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Bettie Miller of Lake View, SC. Gladys received her education at the Lake View schools and Florence-Darlington Technical College. She was employed for forty years as office manager at Florence Pediatric Center, PA (Drs. Berry B. Monroe and Charles M. Waters, Jr.). She was a faithful member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Florence.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord, church family, and her family very much.Survivors, including her husband, are two sons: Tommy (Roxie) Lewis of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Rev. Jerry (Wanda) Lewis of Lugoff, SC; six grandchildren: Charlie Lewis of Mt. Pleasant, Leila (Derek) Ballard of Moncks Corner, SC, Lori (Derek) Gillespie of Summerville, SC, Jeremy (Jessica) Lewis of Wilmington, NC, Justin (Ashleigh) Lewis of Columbia, SC, and Grace (Will) Boling of Lugoff, SC. She also has 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, or to your favorite charity.

