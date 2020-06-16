FORT WASHINGTON, MD -- A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Gladys C. Montgomery will be conducted 10:00AM June 18, 2020 via Live Streaming at https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/gladys-c-montgomery. Services entrusted to Strickland Funeral Service, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland and local announcement by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Gladys Cummings Montgomery, the daughter of the late William Wallace Cummings, Sr. and the late Mother Eula Mae Graham Cummings was born April 20, 1943. She died Thursday, June 3, 2020.Survivors include four daughters, Monica Montgomery, Melissa Montgomery, Michele Montgomery (Allen Everett), and Marsha Joyner (Kevin); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; five siblings, Troy Cummings of Florence, SC, Mariscia Cooper (James) of Darlington, SC, Dr. Bill Cummings (Rosetta), Dr. Gerald Cummings (Terry) and Michael Cummings; and a host of other relatives; and friends.
