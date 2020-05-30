With profound sadness we announce that Gillian Anne Plasman, 48, of Florence SC, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Gillian was the daughter of Barbara and Layton Counts of Florence. She was a member of Christpoint Church where she was active with the youth and bible studies.Gillian lived every day with purpose, putting her faith in God and family above all else, leaving a legacy of love for everyone who was blessed to know her.Gillian is survived in addition to her parents by her husband of 17 years, Paul Plasman; her son Owen Plasman; her daughter Layla Plasman; her sister Erin Gurdziel (Michael) of Raleigh NC; and niece Greer Gurdziel.The family will have private graveside services. A celebration of Gillian's life will be planned for a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to assist the Plasman family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all gifts of love be given to Camp Kemo. CAMP KEMO Programs, 1600 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. https://events.foundation.palmettohealth.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=335
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Abduction reported on South Cashua Drive
-
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center involved in two federal lawsuits
-
West Florence's Kleinknecht enjoying time home as he waits for 2020 MiLB season to resume
-
New women's clothing store coming to downtown Hartsville
-
Florence NAACP calls out F1S for political graduation speakers
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.