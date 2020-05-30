With profound sadness we announce that Gillian Anne Plasman, 48, of Florence SC, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Gillian was the daughter of Barbara and Layton Counts of Florence. She was a member of Christpoint Church where she was active with the youth and bible studies.Gillian lived every day with purpose, putting her faith in God and family above all else, leaving a legacy of love for everyone who was blessed to know her.Gillian is survived in addition to her parents by her husband of 17 years, Paul Plasman; her son Owen Plasman; her daughter Layla Plasman; her sister Erin Gurdziel (Michael) of Raleigh NC; and niece Greer Gurdziel.The family will have private graveside services. A celebration of Gillian's life will be planned for a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to assist the Plasman family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all gifts of love be given to Camp Kemo. CAMP KEMO Programs, 1600 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. https://events.foundation.palmettohealth.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=335

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.