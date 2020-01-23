Mrs. Gertrude Canuet Shelton, 88, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Heritage Home of Florence. She was born July 28, 1931, a daughter of the Corrie M. Canuet and Wesley E. Canuet. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Shelton and a daughter, Rebecca Stephens. Mrs. Shelton was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairburn, GA, but in recent years had been ministered to by the pastors and members of Dawsey Methodist Church in Florence. She was formerly employed as a cafeteria manager with the Fulton County Schools in Atlanta and as a church hostess at College Park United Methodist Church in College Park, GA. Cooking was not just a job for her, but was also a ministry to others that she shared with her late husband. Mrs. Shelton is survived by her daughter, Nancy (David) Granath of Florence; three grandchildren, Wesley (Erin) Stephens of Brookfield, GA, Katie (Jason) Smith of Tampa, FL and Andrea (Joe) Landry of Croton, CT; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Mattie-Ann Landry and Greyson and Margaret Smith; former son-in-law, Roger Stephens; and a sister-in-law, Isla Carraway. A graveside service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the College Park Cemetery, College Park, GA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home in Florence. The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the entire staff of Heritage Home of Florence for the loving care Mrs. Shelton received during her time there.

