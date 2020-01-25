Geraldine Welch Frazier, 83, of Effingham, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.Mrs. Frazier was born in Olanta, SC. Her parents were the late Friendly Bryant and Bertie Mae Hutchinson Welch. She was the owner and operator of Midway Truck Stop and had retired from Florence Restaurant Supply. She was an avid bowler and loved playing softball until she was 65. She was a member of Elim Baptist Church where she was a member of the Dorcas Class and Joy Club, and taught the Wee Wonders Class for 20 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin C. Frazier; daughter, Lucy Byrd; brothers, Donald Welch and Jennings Welch.Surviving are her children, James C. Frazier, Ann (Ravenel) Floyd, Linda (Laverne) Holloman, all of Effingham; son-in-law, Jerry Byrd of Coward; brother, Bryant E. (Ann) Welch and sister-in-law, Carolyn Welch, both of Florence; 4 grandchildren; 21 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 1:30 3:00 pm in the Elim Baptist Church Family Life Center Sunday, January 26, 2020 with the service being held at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Highway, Effingham, SC 29541.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her caregivers; Gloria McKay, Emma Jean Padgett, Elizabeth I. Thomas, and Agape Hospice.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
