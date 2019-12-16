LAMAR -- Geraldine Waldron Fischer, age 94, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19th at Lamar United Methodist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 N. Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745.Born October 30, 1925 in Dodge County Georgia, Geraldine was the daughter of the late David Hill Waldron and Nora Mae Gaster Waldron. She retired from Homelite in Gastonia, NC. Geraldine was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church.Surviving are her three daughters, Hilda (Ernie) Meadows, Clarice Wenz, and Mary Lou (Bobby) Plummer; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Mullis of Chester, GA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Jones, and her second husband, Fred Fischer.Memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555 Lamar, SC 29069; the ASCPA, www.aspca.org; or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.73 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 20.4 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS AND LOGGING INTERESTS. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT TIMBERLAND AS FAR DOWNSTREAM AS YAUHANNAH TWO WEEKS AFTER THE CREST PASSES PEE DEE. LOGGING EQUIPMENT NEEDS TO BE MOVED. &&
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.