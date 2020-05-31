DARLINGTON -- Geraldine Alexander Rhodes, 82, was welcomed into heaven on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a loving wife, devoted mama, and proud Granny. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 2 in Elim United Methodist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life for Mrs. Rhodes will be announced at a later date.Born in Darlington County on May 15, 1938, she is the daughter of the late Earl and Inez Sansbury Alexander. She worked as an insurance professional and retired from Carolinas Hospital System. Mrs. Rhodes was member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.She is survived by her children: Deborah (Paul) McCutchan of Blythewood, Wayne (Julianne) Rhodes of Darlington/Canton, NC, David E. (Angie) Rhodes of Hartsville, grandchildren: Kirstin McCutchan, Sloane McCutchan, Rachel Rhodes, Michael Rhodes, Courtney Rhodes and Christopher Rhodes, in-laws: Sue Stewart of Hartsville, Jean (Junior) Crowley of Hartsville and Baxter "Buck" (Brigitte) Rhodes of Darlington. With much rejoicing in heaven, Geraldine joined the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Jimmy W. Rhodes, Sr.She was a wonderful role model to her children who loved and appreciated her very much. She will be missed tremendously in this life. Geraldine enjoyed gardening and loved flowers and camping with her family. She also loved the L ord and her church family at Southside Free Will Baptist Church. Her grandchildren loved her immensely and will miss her more than her special strawberry shortcake and chocolate pie. She always looked forward to spending Thursdays with her "Thursday Hardee's Group" Sylvia Britton, Carol Lee, Imogene Godbold, Robbie Stone and a special cousin, Bobbie Gardner at Hardee's where the french fries were always served hot. Sylvia and Bobbie were both like sisters to Geraldine. Memorials may be made to Southside Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 5, Darlington SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.