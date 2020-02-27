NAVARRE, FLA -- Geraldine "Geri" Osborne Roberson age 80, died Monday, February 24, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida after an illness. Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial in Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.Born in Florence County she was the daughter of the late James Moultrie Osborne and Mildred Barrineau Osborne. She was a devoted member of the Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Barbara Elaine Osborne. one brother, James Russell Osborne.She is survived by a son Joseph A. (Erin) Roberson, Jr. of Navarre, Florida; a daughter, Jennifer (Frank) Barger of Huntsville, Alabama; two brothers, Norman (Susie) Osborne of Olanta, Ronald Osborne of Turbeville; four grandchildren.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Roberson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church
3709 St James Rd
Lake City, SC 29560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Service place
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church
3709 St James Rd
Lake City, SC 29560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Service place begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.