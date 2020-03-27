DILLON -- Services for Gerald M. Lewis will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery.Mr. Lewis, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side.Born in Aynor, SC, on March 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Kindred Parker "K.P." Lewis and Louise Johnson Lewis. He was a member of Church of God, and was a retired after 26 years of service in the U.S. Navy, and also a lifetime member of American Legion and V.F.W. Gerald Lewis was a paratrooper stationed in Augburg, Germany. He received 5 good conduct medals and National Defense and Sea Deployment Ribbons. He served 3 years in the Army 11th Airborne Division and earned his wings with 23 jumps. Gerald also served 23 years in the navy where he was a paratrooper stationed in Augberg, Germany. He was a member of the VFW. He was on a ship John W Weeks USS 701 DD 701 stationed iin GTMO bay in Cuba, USS Everglades AD 24, USS Capodonno FF 1093, USS Bowen FF 1079, USS Mahan DD42. He was also in the Inact Ship Facilities in Charleston, SC and the Mobile Ordinance Tech Unit. He loved serving his country with 26 years total service and he loved being a servant of the Lord even more. We Would like to recognize our Hospice nurse Shannon Carter, Hospice technician Irene Thompkins, and physical therapist Todd Argency for all of their help, love, and kindness in taking care of Gerald. They were a true God send in our time of need.Survivors include his wife, Judith Lewis of Dillon, SC; son, Joey Price (Dolly) of Marion, SC, and Jerry Lewis of Cottageville, SC; daughters, Linda Crider (Marion) of Summerville, SC, Angie Lewis of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Sasha Coward (Brad), Ryan Price (Terri), Matthew Grantham, J.J. Price, Devan Lindsey (Jessica), Hannah Talbert (Cody), Hallie Oxendine, Aaron Lewis (Lizzy), Maxx Lewis, and Shannon Beavers; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Lewis (Brenda) of Dillon; sisters, Lorene Turner of Dillon, Juanita Blackmon of Coward.Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Lewis, and Charles Lewis; and his sisters, Janelle Collier, and Christine Herring.
