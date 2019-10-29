Georgia Poston Dorrell went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 28, 2019. Mrs. Dorrell was born a daughter of the late Lucy Lee Stone Poston and Jolly Raymond Poston. She was a dedicated member of Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Tupperware Manufacturing. Mrs. Dorrell was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and Nannie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and a granddaughter, Patti Langston.Mrs. Dorrell is survived by her husband, with whom she has spent 36 years, Olin Edgar Dorrell, Jr.; daughters, Kristi Lee (Robert), Keri Thompson (Mark) and Jewell Langston (Chris); son, Christopher Dorrell (Krista); grandchildren, Tyler Grier (Jenna), Savanna Fennell, Taylor Thompson, Skylor Thompson, Dustin Langston (Whitney), Connor Stokes, Christopher Dorrell, Jr.; Haley Dorrell and Madison Dorrell; great-grandchildren, Jayse Grier, Colt Grier, Evelyn Grier and Lawson Langston; and siblings, Vonnie Turner, Lottie Poston, Bobby Skinner and Leon Poston. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mill Branch Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM on Thursday at the Church. Memorial may be made to Lighthouse First Will Baptist Church, 4300 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
