Georgia Carroway Conner, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2020. Born in February, 1930 on her family farm in Florence County, she was the daughter of Troy and Leola Gause Carroway. She was brought up to be a hard worker and started working at a young age. She graduated from Tans Bay High School and later worked many years as a bookkeeper in local banks, starting with Guaranty Bank & Trust. She was a member of Effingham Presbyterian Church, where she had been active in Sunday School and the Circles.She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward J. Conner, Sr.; a daughter, Cheryl Hunt (Bill); a son, Alan Patrick Conner; a grandson, Billy Hunt (Beth); and a great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Hunt. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.She was predeceased by her parents; two sons, Edward Conner, Jr. and Donald Wayne Conner; a sister, Marie Miles; and a brother, Charles Carroway.Memorials may be made to Effingham Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Effingham Presbyterian Church with the service to be held at 2:00 in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Effingham Presbyterian Church
526 E Effingham Highway
Effingham, SC 29541
526 E Effingham Highway
Effingham, SC 29541
Guaranteed delivery before Georgia's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Effingham Presbyterian Church
526 E Effingham Highway
Effingham, SC 29541
526 E Effingham Highway
Effingham, SC 29541
Guaranteed delivery before Georgia's Service begins.
