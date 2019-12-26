FLORENCE -- George Lyles Oliver, Jr., age 92, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born in Richmond, VA on December 3, 1927. His parents were George Lyles, Sr. and Marion Stoneman Oliver. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Nell Griggs Oliver of Society Hill, also four children: George Oliver III, William Oliver, Pete Oliver, Julia Oliver; six surviving grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.He graduated from VMI class of 1950B with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Core and the SC National Guard. He worked for General Electric in Lynchburg, VA and later started Oliver Engineering services from which he retired.George's passion was farming and agriculture. He loved collecting antique Oliver Tractors. George also loved his family deeply and spending time together was important to him.Visitation will be held this Friday, the 27th at the Presbyterian Home of Florence from 3-5PM in the Hood Terrace Dining Room. The funeral will be held this Saturday, the 28th at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill, SC at 2:00pm, with burial following in the church cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welsh Neck Baptist Church of Society Hill or the Presbyterian Home of Florence.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
