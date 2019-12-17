George L Bruchko, age 69, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019, at his home in Atlanta, GA. He was born May 2, 1950, to George and Mary (Rekstis) Bruchko of Scranton, PA. George was married to Carol Oswald of New Ringgold, PA, for 47 years. He was the proud father of Christina Wester of Atlanta and Erica Bruchko of Decatur,GA, and the proud Grandfather of Katie Wester, Emily Wester, and Henry Fagnan. George graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by Exide Batteries in Allentown and Horsham, PA, Sonoco Products Company, in Hartsville, SC, where he worked from 1985 to 2001 as Manager of Logistics for CPD, and Diamond Crystal in Savannah, GA. George enjoyed sports, collecting beer cans, working in his yard, and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, George is survived by his sons-in-law, Jason Wester and Louis Fagnan, and a brother Joseph Bruchko of Factoryville, PA.
