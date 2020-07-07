Darlington- Home Going Service for Mr. George A. Hickman will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, July 8th at Sherman L. Barno Funeral Directors. He went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, July 4th.A viewing will be from 1:00 til 7:00 PM at the funeral home.Sherman L. Barno Funeral Directors is serving the family of Mr. Hickman.
