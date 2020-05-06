Mr. George Andrew Wilson was born to Leah Jane Wilson Pompey in the Hyman Community of Pamplico, South Carolina on April 30, 1942. He was reared by his maternal grandparents Minnie and Lonnie Wilson. After his grandfather's passing in 1947, he continued to live with his grandmother whom he affectionately called "mama" until he relocated to Brooklyn, New York .Andrew, as he was affectionately called by family and friends attended Gibbs High School. Growing up in Hyman, he learned the importance of good work ethics as he assisted his grandmother on the farm. It is these early life experiences that instilled in him the significance of ensuring that his family was well-maintained at all times. As a child he attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He frequently shared with others that he never despised the days of humble beginnings and he was grateful for all the Lord had done for him. In August of 1958, Andrew's life changed when he was asked to babysit for his Aunt Ethel in New York while she went in the hospital to have a baby. Once he reached the big city, he would not return to South Carolina to live for years to come. As a new resident of New York, he lived with his Aunt Ethel and her family and worked at Gimbels Clothing Store. He would always send money to his grandmother to help out. Throughout the years, he made frequent visits to South Carolina, always ensuring that his children and grandchildren stayed in touch with their roots and knew from whence they came. While all his life he was familiar with the former Ora Lean "Betty" Robinson by virtue of them attending the same school and sometimes she would accompany her father to their home, it wasn't until 1959, when she arrived in New York that they began dating. Knowing immediately that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, they were wed on December 29, 1960. Andrew took his vows to his wife and God very seriously and he always ensured that his wife was well taken care of. This beautiful union produced 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.Andrew secured a job with what was then AT&T Telephone Company as a telephone technician. He retired in 2001 from what is now Verizon as a technician supervisor. While working, it was not uncommon for him to work six days a week because he wanted to ensure his wife, children and grandchildren's needs were always met. While living in New York, he was a member of St. John A.M. E. Church where he served as a steward. He was also a member of the senior choir and the male chorus. In 1999, Andrew along with his wife Betty decided that they would retire, build a home, and move back to South Carolina. In 2001, after the completion of their house, they returned to South Carolina where they would continue living their life and enjoy the abundance of God's grace. Upon relocating, he immediately affiliated with the Gibbs Procurement Group, a non-profit organization plighted towards community improvement. He was later elected chairman of the board in 2006 and served in this capacity until the time of his death. Andrew took much pride in overseeing the activities of the Procurement Group which included distributing food, the Senior Citizen's Program, and the Meals on Wheels Program. He delivered meals to residents up until the day he went in the hospital. He would always have to check with "the center" before finalizing any plans. Though he did not get paid for any of this work, he was very dedicated and wanted to make sure that the needs of the people in his community were met.When Andrew and his wife returned to South Carolina, they joined Trinity A.M.E. Church where he served in various capacities. He served as Steward Protem from 2012 to 2018. In 2018, after much contemplation Andrew decided that after many years of service it was time to take a step back and allow others the opportunity to serve in the esteemed position of church leadership. He continued to serve as a steward and provided much support to his successor. He was also a member of the senior choir and the Son's of Allen. In 2001, following in the footsteps of his beloved grandfather, Lonnie Wilson, Andrew joined Hyman Lodge #138, a subordinate Lodge of Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of South Carolina where he served as secretary of the Lodge from 2005 until 2018. Andrew took his oath to the Lodge seriously and did all he could to ensure that things ran smoothly as much as he could control. He affiliated with Light of Pamplico Chapter #80, a subordinate Chapter of Prince Hall Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and Rite of Adoption for the State of South Carolina and Jurisdiction. He worked diligently within the Chapter, always willing to offer a helping hand when needed. He was also a member of the Lion's Club. His most recent venture, which took all by surprise was part ownership in the Pamplico Funeral Parlor. Although Andrew was involved in many civic and social service organizations, he never lost sight of the fact that his family was his first ministry. He was known for his consistency; always saying what he meant, and meaning what he said. He devoted his life to ensuring that his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren not only had the things they needed, but also much of what they wanted. In later years he could be found picking up his great-grandchildren from school, attending sporting events, graduations, and traveling with his whole family. He loved family vacations and any activity that gave him the opportunity to be with his wife, children, and grand-children. He never missed a special occasion that involved his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren, even if it meant he had to travel hundreds of miles to get there. He always provided wise counsel to his children and grandchildren and when faced with challenges he would always revert to "the Lord will make a way, somehow." Andrew was preceded in death by his grandmother Minnie Wilson, mother, Leah Jane Pompey, step-father Harold Pompey, sister, Kathy McElveen, and grandson, Maurice Andre Lacey, Jr. Andrew transitioned from labor on earth to eternal reward with his God on April 30, 2020, leaving to mourn his passing and honor his legacy, his beloved and devoted wife of 59 years, Mrs. Ora L. "Betty" Wilson; daughters, Theresa (Maurice) Lacey of Florence, South Carolina, Tracey (Randy) Williams of Jamaica, New York, and Tammy (Lucien) Hodge of Jamaica, New York; A granddaughter reared in the home, Dr. Tamiquia T. "Tee-Gee/Pauline" Simon of Florence, South Carolina; granddaughters, Tesha Lacey of Jamaica, New York, Shana Williams of Laurel, Maryland, Shaniece Wilson of Bronx, New York, and Shanell Wilson of Elmont, New York; grandsons, Michael Lacey of Valley Stream, New York, Jordan Hodge of Bowie, Maryland, and Gregory Wilson of Elmont, New York; two great-grandchildren that he helped to rear, Tamazia Simon of Orangeburg, South Carolina and Paul Simon, Jr. of Florence, South Carolina; great-grandsons: Maurice Andre "Trey" Lacey, III of Brooklyn, New York and Michael Antoine Lacey, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, Florida; great-granddaughter: Melani Lacey of Jamaica, New York; sister, Ann P. McDaniels of Florence, South Carolina; brother, Steve Scott of Toledo, Ohio; aunts, Susie Timmons of Pamplico, South Carolina, Ethel Bruce of Brooklyn, New York; sister-in-laws, Gracie (James) Porter of Nashville, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Curtis McElveen of Timmonsville, South Carolina and Calvin Ernest "Pig" (Georgia) Robinson of Pamplico, South Carolina; two very special friends, Mr. Everett Wallace and Mr. Charles Cusack, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Funeral service will be 2 p.m. today, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Pamplico Funeral Parlor. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Pamplico Funeral Parlor LLC.
