PAMPLICO Geneva "Shelby Jean" Alford Troiano, 80, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, after an extended illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Pamplico with burial following in the church cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Ms. Troiano was born in Hyman, SC, a daughter of the late Furman C. and Cora Lee Ard Alford. She graduated from Hannah High School, Class of '58, and from the Florence Beauty Academy. She worked for Tupperware Manufacturing, and then for Sara Lee Hosiery until her retirement in 1996.She loved her family and church, but her passion was flowers. She enjoyed growing and arranging flowers, and her last place of employment was Lady Bug Florist.She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served on the Administrative Board of the church. She was also Administrator of the church Missions Fund.Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Troiano; a niece, Wendy Alford; and a nephew, Herbert Alford, Jr., all of Pamplico. She is also survived by three great-nieces, Autumn Flowers, Somer (Trinity) Cole, and Brooke (Coleman) Elliott; great-great-nieces, Randyn Cora-Lee, Ashlyn, Gracelyn and Rheagan Flowers; great-great-nephew, Talon Case; two very special great-great-great-nephews, Kingston and Torrence Brown; special cousins, Inez (Watson) Gaskins and Diane Cole; and her best friend, Evelyn (Edward) Ard.She was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Alford, Sr., and a sister, Carolyn Alford.
Geneva Alford Troiano
Service information
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
