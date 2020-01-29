Funeral services for Mr. Gene "Ricky" Cannon will be conducted 11:30 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Saturday, January 25th in a local hospice facility after an illness.Gene was born on June 21, 1957 in Florence, SC to the late Bennie Sr. and Geanie Brown Cannon. He was a 1977 graduate of South Florence High School, where he loved and played basketball. Gene later went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army, where he received an Honorable Discharge.Survivors include: his wife, Kim A. Cannon; his mother, Geanie B. Cannon; his son, Shy'Quelle Wiggins; two stepsons, William (Brittany) White and David (Crystal) White; five step-grandchildren: Zymier, Ella Grace, Ariel, Liam and Ava White; five sisters, Mary Cannon, Brenda Benjamin, Betty Cannon, Novelle Cannon and Patricia Kelly; one brother, Bennie (Marchelle) Cannon; one aunt, Nevella (Ernest) Feagins; mother-in-law, Marie Ashley; father-in-law, Rev. George (Rachell) Ashley; four brothers-in-law; a special niece he considered his daughter, Tytiannai Vickers; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 2945 Park Place, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Cannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.