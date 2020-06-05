Garrett Jamison Turner, 33, of Arlington, VA, formerly of Charleston, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Garrett was born a son of Pamela Turner. He enjoyed his music, travel and being with his friends. He attended the College of Charleston.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his special Uncle, Walt Turner, of Florence, Aunt and Uncle Vince and Trudy Abruzzese of Newport News, VA; cousins, Cpt. Vincent Abruzzese of Shreveport, LA, Walter Abruzzese of Austin, TX, Dr. Joseph Brown, III of Savannah, GA and Dr. Merideth Hamby of Kingston, TN; his best friend, Joe, of Arlington, VA; and numerous other friends and family.Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns social distancing will be observed. Although the family will not be present, friends may sign the register book from 9:00 AM 5:00 PM now through Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to his favorite charity, Save The Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

