Gail Sanderson Grice, 71, of Florence, SC, passed away at home surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday May 28, 2020.Known to all as sweet and cheerful, Ms. Grice was born November 20, 1948 in Apalachicola, Fl to the late Paul and Bessie Allen Sanderson. Her family moved to Mullins, SC, where she spent her childhood years, and graduated from Mullins High School where despite her petite frame and only being 5 feet tall, she was the first female school bus driver. This determination led to a successful career in real estate that spanned over 40 years in Florence, SC. She spent the first half of her career at Gail Grice Realty and the latter with Remax Professionals where she retired in 2019. In Real Estate, she achieved many awards and accolades during her career including being the first woman elected to the Florence Board of MLS, serving the Florence Board of REALTORS in many roles, a graduate of Leadership Florence, a multi-million dollar realtor, and Realtor Emeritus Award. She loved what she did and loved helping people turning many clients into lifelong friends. She also loved making her most requested famous pancakes for her grandchildren and inherited her love of baking sweets from her parents while growing up in their Mullins bakery. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington, SC where she loved fellowshipping with her journey group ladies. Surviving Ms. Grice are her children and her greatest joys, Amy (Will) Stokes of Fort Mill, SC, Jason (Tamra) Grice of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Laura Grice of Tallahassee, FL. Nana, as she was called, was blessed with loving grandchildren who were the light of her life, Liston Stokes, Kate Stokes, Abigail Grice, Layla Grice, Landon Nance and Dawson Nance. She was predeceased by her first born grandson, Bradley R. Clark.She is also survived by her loving and supporting siblings Ron (Joyce) Sanderson of Florence, Don (Judi) Sanderson of Nichols, Paula Sanderson of Florence, and Steve Sanderson of North Myrtle Beach; her aunt Connie Hicks of Orlando, Fl; her niece and nephews Paul (Melissa) Sanderson, Craig Sanderson, Matthew Sanderson, Allen Sanderson, Austin Sanderson, Aaron Sanderson, and Grace Zarrillo. There will be two visitation options:-Friends may pay their respects from 1:00 4:30 pm Sunday, May 31st at Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.-A drive-thru visitation at Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31st from 5:00 6:00 pm. Visitors will remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family to pay their respects. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.Graveside service will be Monday June 1st at 2:00 pm at Red Hill Cemetery in Mullins, SC. Memorials can be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church or charity of your choice.
