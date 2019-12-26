FLORENCE -- Gail Rogers Bateman, 65, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019.A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Assembly Church, 2925 W. Palmetto Street, Florence. The family will speak to those attending following the service.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gail Bateman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.