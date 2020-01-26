French McKinley Smith, Jr., 80, of Mullins, passed away peacefully at MUSC on Friday, January 24, 2020 with his beloved family by his side. He was born in Mullins on October 8, 1939, the son of the late French McKinley Smith, Sr. and the late Blanche Turner Smith.French loved his family, his church, his community, and his country. A faithful member of the Mullins First Baptist Church, he served as a member of the Who-So-Ever-Will Sunday School Class, as a Deacon of the church, as a member of the Men's Ministry, and one of his favorite ministries of the Church, the Beacon Soup Kitchen. French loved Pee Dee Academy and was an active member of the Booster Club, always willing to help wherever he was needed. He was also a former member and past president of the Mullins Lions Club. There is no doubt that his greatest love was for his family, especially his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 60 years, Janice. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Elana and working with his son, Kinn in the straw and ice business. In addition to his parents, French was predeceased by his sister, Jean Smith Dorn.He is survived by his wife, Janice Gerrald Smith of Mullins; a son, French McKinley Smith, III "Kinn" and his wife, Elizabeth of Mullins; his daughter, Elana Janice Smith of Mt. Pleasant, and two grandchildren, French McKinley Smith, IV and Richard Alley Smith.A service to celebrate a life well-lived will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mullins First Baptist Church with Reverend Robbie Baxley officiating and directed by Meares Funeral Home. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of the church following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in his memory to Mullins First Baptist Church Beacon Soup Ministry, P.O. Box 443, Mullins, South Carolina 29574.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.
