Freddie Gene Jolley, affectionately known as "Bobby," was born on March 8, 1947 in Pelahatchie, Mississippi to the late Marie King and Frank Jolley. Freddie peacefully received his eternal reward on April 14, 2020. Freddie was educated in the public schools of Rankin County and graduated from McCall High School in Pelahatchie. He was united in holy matrimony to Roy Ann Grice on July 24, 1979. They were blessed with three children- his son, Bobby Leroi Jolley, and two daughters, LaKesia D. Jolley-Foster and Andrea Marie Jolley. Freddie was an advocate for civil rights most of his life. He participated in sit-ins and demonstrations while growing up in rural Mississippi, as well as being a part of the Student Nonviolence Coordinating Committee, the Black Student Union, and the Black Panther Party. Freddie dedicated over 40 years of his life fighting for social, economic, and housing justice in all regions of South Carolina and the nation. He led and participated in hundreds of protest marches across the country including the March on Washington and the Selma to Montgomery March, as well as local and statewide marches mostly alongside his friend Edward Robinson. Freddie was employed by the Florence County OEO office as a Community Organizer and the Director of Human Services. In 1999, he was appointed chairman of the Pee Dee Regional Airport Authority. At the time of his death, he was serving as the Deputy Director of the Pee Dee Community Action Partnership. Freddie was preceded in death by his brother Frank and his sister Minnie.Freddie leaves to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife, Roy Ann Jolley of Florence, SC; three children: Bobby Leroi Jolley (Jeneil) and Andrea Marie Jolley of Florence, SC and LaKesia D. Jolley-Foster of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Zaria Washington and Zendon Washington of Suffolk, VA and Kennedy Jolley and Kayshaun Lawson, both of Florence, SC; four sisters: Edna Cooper (Myron) and Peggie Omalara, both of Jackson, MS; Maggie Picker and Shirley Williams, both of Moreno Valley, CA; two devoted nephews, Tony Hines (Ella) and Francisco Jolley, both of Florence, SC; a special friend, George White (Dianna) of Florence, SC; a special sister, Kym L. McClain of Florence, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
