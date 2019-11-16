TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral Service for Mr. Freddie Brown will be 11 AM Monday in the Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He died Saturday November 9, 2019. He was a son of the late Fred and Mary Lean Harkless Brown. He attended the public schools of Florence County and was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist church. He was employed as a truck driver. Survivors include: four daughters; five sons; five sisters; two brothers; thirty-three grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a special friend.The family is receiving friends at 1807 Lake Blalock Drive, Florence.

