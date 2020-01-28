LAMAR -- Franklin Walter Alford, Sr., age 78, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30th at Lamar First Baptist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 Thursday at the church. A graveside service will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday at Florence National Cemetery.Born July 9, 1941, Franklin was the son of the late Thomas B. Alford and Annie Bell Griggs. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 20 years. Franklin was a life-long member of the National and South Carolina Skeet Shooting Association, and a member of the Amateur Trap Association. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lamar. Surviving are his wife, Janice Copeland Alford; son, Franklin Alford, Jr. of Lamar; grandson, Josh (Marie) Griggs; brother, and Jerry Alford.He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lennis Alford; siblings, J.T. Alford, Jack Alford, Onie Gardner, Letha Mae Wadsworth, and Doris Weaver.Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Alford, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.