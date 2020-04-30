EFFINGHAM -- Private Graveside service for Mr. Franklin Delano Alexander, Sr will be conducted 12 Noon Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. Franklin Delano Alexander, Sr., a son of the late James Joe Alexander and Lula Mae Grant Robinson was born in Florence, South Carolina on April 8, 1946. He departed this life, Saturday, April 25, 2020.Franklin affectionately called Delano attended the Public Schools of Florence County was a 1966 graduate of Wilson High School. He was employed for 34 years at Union Carbide (ESAB) Company. After retirement, he was employed with Smith Funeral Home.Franklin a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Ralph W. Canty, Sr. He met and married the late Cyremthia Jordan Alexander. In addition to his parents; Delano was preceded in death by his wife, Cyremthia Alexander. Survivors include four children, Cherese Alexander, Franklin Delano "Frankie" Alexander, Jr. (Tonya), Chelise Williams , and Catrice (Gilleon) Frieson; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Yvonne Peterson and Julia (Rudolph) Graham; a devoted special friend, Dora Scott; two aunts, Gladys Smoot of Richmond Virginia and Elizabeth Alexander of Florence, South Carolina; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law, Janie; two special Barbershop friends; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.
