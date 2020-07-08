DARLINGTON -- Frank Robert Eastman, age 79, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12th at Flat Creek Free Will Baptist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday and Friday afternoon at the home, 135 Jewel Dr. Darlington. Born February 6, 1941 in Lewiston, Main, Frank was the son of the late Robert Eastman and Pearl Smith Eastman Murphy. Frank worked for DuPont for several years. He enjoyed wood working, race car driving, and family gatherings.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Mary Damon Eastman; sons, Michael Eastman and Jesse Eastman; daughter, Shelene E. (Ronnie) Smith; grandson, Matthew Smith; great-grandson, Ethan Smith; siblings, Alice Belle Eastman of Patrick, SC, Richard Walter (Cathy) Eastman of Litchfield, ME, Mary Ellen Murphy (Levite) Dubois of Poland, ME, Shirley Anne Taylor of Poland, ME, Donna Lee (Edward) Haley of Minot, Me, Bette Lou Murphy of Rumford, ME, and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Murphy.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jul 12
Memorial Service
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM
Flat Creek Free Will Baptist Church
Old Society Hill Rd
DARLINGTON, SC 29532
