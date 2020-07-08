DARLINGTON -- Frank Robert Eastman, age 79, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12th at Flat Creek Free Will Baptist Church, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday and Friday afternoon at the home, 135 Jewel Dr. Darlington. Born February 6, 1941 in Lewiston, Main, Frank was the son of the late Robert Eastman and Pearl Smith Eastman Murphy. Frank worked for DuPont for several years. He enjoyed wood working, race car driving, and family gatherings.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Mary Damon Eastman; sons, Michael Eastman and Jesse Eastman; daughter, Shelene E. (Ronnie) Smith; grandson, Matthew Smith; great-grandson, Ethan Smith; siblings, Alice Belle Eastman of Patrick, SC, Richard Walter (Cathy) Eastman of Litchfield, ME, Mary Ellen Murphy (Levite) Dubois of Poland, ME, Shirley Anne Taylor of Poland, ME, Donna Lee (Edward) Haley of Minot, Me, Bette Lou Murphy of Rumford, ME, and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Murphy.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jul 12
Memorial Service
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Flat Creek Free Will Baptist Church
Old Society Hill Rd
DARLINGTON, SC 29532
Old Society Hill Rd
DARLINGTON, SC 29532
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.