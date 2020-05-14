FLORENCE -- Francis "Frank" Marion Hatcher, age 78, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18th at Darlington Memory Gardens. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Frank and sign the guestbook may do so Sunday between 12-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born November 2, 1941, Frank was the son of the late Eddie Bass Hatcher and Charity Euline Williamson Hatcher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and then drove for several trucking companies for 30 years. He was an Elder of the Waccamaw Indian people and attended Emanuel Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife, Minnie B. Outlaw Hatcher; four daughters, Terry Hatcher of Seattle, WA, Tami (Kevin) Hatcher Strait of San Antonio, TX, Gay Rae Hatcher of Florence, SC, and Tina (Dwight) Hatcher Alborg of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Celeste Windham, Christopher Windham, Katlyn Farmer, Samuel Strait, Landon Moser, Kayla Strait; sisters, Sybil (Buddy) Wiggins of Sellars, SC and Betty (Ken) Lisenby of Jacksonville, FL.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Eddie, and Billy Hatcher; sisters, Elizabeth Gay West, Linda Rabon, and Sherry Lynn Hatcher.Memorials may be made to Shiloh Chapel Church, 1806 Hwy 38 W. Latta, SC 29565; or to Hospice of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307. The graveside service will be live streamed along with an online guestbook at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
