Frank Jonas Greene, Jr., 89, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mr. Greene was born a son of the late Gertie Catherine Clark Greene and Frank Jonas Greene, Sr. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Greene had been a member of Central United Methodist Church since 1959. He was a lifetime member of Lions Club and a former Shriner and Mason. Mr. Greene ran Frank's Smoke Shop for a number of years and retired from Richtex Brick and was a true salesman at heart. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Dill Greene; two children, Catherine Nell Greene and David Jeffrey Greene; three sisters and a brother.He is survived by his son, Frank J. Greene, III (Dora) of Mooresville, NC; daughter, Rebecca G. Hood (Don Gray, Jr.) of Midlothian, VA; grandchildren, Katie Greene, Jonas Greene, Katherine Mazzaroni (Peter) and Amanda Hood; and great-grandchildren, Addisyn Mazzaroni and Talon Mazzaroni.Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM 11:30 AM at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 265 West Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

