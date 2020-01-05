DARLINGTON -- Frank Iseman, Jr., age 78, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7th at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-7 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home, and other times at 2325 Iseman Rd. Darlington.Born December 4, 1941, Frank was the son of the late Frank Iseman, Sr. and Christine Dudley Iseman. He retired from Sonoco after 40 years. Frank liked to tinker and fix things, and always had a story to tell. Frank was a member of the Sonoco Old Timers Club, and a member of Indian Branch United Methodist Church.Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Edna Venters Iseman; daughter, Mary Ann (Allyn) Thomasson; son, David (Veronica) Iseman; grandchildren, Katelyn, Megan, Shannon, and Nick; one great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Anne (Rev. Edward) Herlong of Darlington and Barbara (Rev. Jimmy) Adams of Columbia.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
