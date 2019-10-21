LAMAR -- Francis "Jim" R. Hardee, age 82, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, October 23rd at Lamar First Baptist Church with burial following at Lamar Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Born November 3, 1936, Jim is the son of the late Gaston Hardee and Goldie Michoe Hardee. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a weapons specialist, and retired after 20 years. He worked as a gunsmith, and he enjoyed fishing. Jim was a member of Lamar First Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Linda Wright Hardee of Lamar; children, Keith (Tina) Hardee of New Mexico, Phillip Hardee, Vicki Thomas, and Bobbi (Adam) Grant, all of Lamar; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pearlie Hardee, Alberta Cox, Gertrude Paul, and Kathleen Bellamy. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
