Francis Freeman Richardson, 98, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Mr. Richardson was born a son of the late Ina Wertz Richardson and Benjamin Fred Richardson. He was a US Army Air Corps Veteran, having served in WWII in the Pacific with the 5th Airforce. Mr. Richardson was member of Highland Park United Methodist Church and Florence Optimist Club. He was the owner of McInnis Paint and Wallpaper.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Frederica R. Brown. Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lily Stricker Richardson; sons, Robert F. Richardson of Poston, SC and Benjamin S. Richardson (Charlotte) of Florence; daughter, Kay Grimball of Florence; grandchildren, Elisabeth Williamson (Russ) of Indian Land, SC and Bubba Richardson (Ashley) of Florence; and great-grandchildren, Reese Williamson and Aiden Richardson. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1300 Second Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

