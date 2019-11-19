LAKE VIEW -- Mrs. Frances Watts Peake, 89, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at MUSC of Florence, after an extended illness. A funeral service will be Thursday, November 20, 2019 at Fork Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with burial to follow at Kemper Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday at 1:00 at Fork Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.Mrs. Peake was born in Lugoff, SC, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Edna Rabon Watts. She was raised in Lugoff, graduated from Lugoff High School, and then worked at Dupont in Camden. She was married to Reverend Bonnie Peake. In 1973, when Reverend Peake accepted the Pastor position at Kemper Baptist Church and moved to Lake View, Mrs. Frances gave up working at Dupont in support of her husband in his ministry. As her husband pastored at Kemper, Mrs. Frances taught Sunday School, led the Girls in Action group, led the youth choir, served the church in other capacities, and was a substitute teacher in the Lake View Schools.Mrs. Peake is survived by her husband, Rev. Bonnie Peake; daughters, Cindy Bethea, Evelyn Carmichael (Johnny), and Robin Scott (Mitch); Brother, Billy Rahmes Watts (Marilyn); grandchildren, Matt Cook (Amy), Mitchell Scott (Fran), Andrew Scott (Sarah), Jeff Bethea; and 5 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her grandchild, Michael Douglas Bethea, Jr., her brother and wife, Jack and Mary Ruth Watts; sister, Lottie Barefoot; and brother, Little Robert Watts.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Fork Baptist Church.
