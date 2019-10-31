FLORENCE Frances Perry Mahoney, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with visitation our hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Connie Tobias Perry. Mrs. Mahoney raised her children and then worked as a manager of Shoney's Restaurant in Florence for about 20 years. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Mahoney.She is survived by her husband, Robert Leonard Mahoney, of Florence; a daughter, Denise M. Benton (Benny) of Raleigh, NC; two sons, Robert L. "Robbie" Mahoney, Jr. (Katie) and Charles B. "Chuck" Mahoney (Wendy), both of Florence; five grandchildren, Meagan M. Bennett (Scott) and Claire Mahoney, both of Florence, Luke Benton of Clemson, SC, Emily Mahoney of Corning, NY, and Caleb Mahoney, also of Florence; and five great-grandchildren.The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Heritage Home for their loving care of Mrs. Mahoney during her residency.Memorials may be made to the "Raising Our Ebenezer" Fund, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501.

