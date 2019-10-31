FLORENCE Frances Perry Mahoney, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with visitation our hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Connie Tobias Perry. Mrs. Mahoney raised her children and then worked as a manager of Shoney's Restaurant in Florence for about 20 years. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Mahoney.She is survived by her husband, Robert Leonard Mahoney, of Florence; a daughter, Denise M. Benton (Benny) of Raleigh, NC; two sons, Robert L. "Robbie" Mahoney, Jr. (Katie) and Charles B. "Chuck" Mahoney (Wendy), both of Florence; five grandchildren, Meagan M. Bennett (Scott) and Claire Mahoney, both of Florence, Luke Benton of Clemson, SC, Emily Mahoney of Corning, NY, and Caleb Mahoney, also of Florence; and five great-grandchildren.The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Heritage Home for their loving care of Mrs. Mahoney during her residency.Memorials may be made to the "Raising Our Ebenezer" Fund, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.