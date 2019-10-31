Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR ROBESON...WESTERN BLADEN...WESTERN COLUMBUS...EASTERN FLORENCE...GEORGETOWN...DILLON...HORRY...MARION AND WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM EDT... AT 902 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR REX TO NEAR JAMESTOWN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LUMBERTON, CONWAY, GEORGETOWN, MARION, DILLON, LAKE CITY, WHITEVILLE, DEBORDIEU COLONY, MULLINS, SURFSIDE BEACH, ELIZABETHTOWN, RED SPRINGS, KINGSTREE, PAWLEYS ISLAND, MURRELLS INLET, GARDEN CITY, MYRTLE BEACH AIRPORT, YAWKEY SOUTH ISLAND, WINYAH BAY ENTRANCE AND SOCASTEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORMS PASS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&