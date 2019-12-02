DARLINGTON -- Frances Godwin Ward, age 94, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 4th at Darlington First Baptist Church with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1-2:30 pm Wednesday at the church. Born January 18, 1925 in Summerton, SC, Frances was the daughter of the late C.B. Godwin and Anna Wilkie Godwin. She worked for the Darlington County School District and retired from Florence-Darlington Technical College for 25 years as an Executive Secretary. She enjoyed times spent with her family and friends. Frances was a member of Darlington First Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Susan Ward of Darlington, Morris and Belle Ward of Mullins; daughters and sons-in-law, Annita and Candler Hunt of Madison, GA, Susie and Rhame Guyton of Marion; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mark Godwin. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.M. Ward, Jr.; sister, Billie Lou Bradham.Memorials may be made to Darlington First Baptist Church, PO Box 297 Darlington, SC 29532; or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
